Virginia Beach, VA - Claude Wayne Allen, 74 years of age, passed peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Claude was born on July 7, 1944 in Gaffney, South Carolina to the late Claude C. and Geneva (Maness) Allen. He was the third of four children, one preceded him in death. Claude graduated from Gaffney High School, Class of 1963. He served in the US Army for two years in Germany during the Vietnam conflict. He was promoted to Sergeant before being Honorably discharged. Upon his return, he began a career in military food distribution for Commissaries. Prior to his retirement in 2015, he rose to the position of District Manager for Advantage Sales (formerly known as Sarvis). He was proud to serve military servicemen and women in Commissaries on military bases. Claude and his longterm girlfriend and caregiver, Gail Coates, had a special and loving relationship for many years. Claude was known as a loyal friend who loved his family, South Carolina sports and the dogs he had over the years. In addition to his parents, Claude is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Allen, brother-in-law, Robert Bostic, and nephews, Scott Husketh, Richard (Rick) Allen, Michael Allen, and David Allen. Surviving are his son, Christopher Paul Allen and his wife, Sherri, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; daughter, Renee Allen Owen and her husband, Dennis, of Elyria, Ohio; six grandchildren, Emilia Wilcox and her husband Derek, Kristina Owen, John Owen, Skyler Allen, Justin Allen, and Joshua Allen; two great grandchildren, Maya Wilcox and Judah Wilcox; two sisters, Sue Carol Nichols and Katie Bostic; and four nieces, Vickie Bishop and her husband Randy, Marie Bowman and her husband Stewart, Sharon Miley and her husband Noel, and Joy Whitaker and her husband Stacey. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home, 1047 Chesnee Highway, Gaffney, South Carolina. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Gaffney, South Carolina. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.