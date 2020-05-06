Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Mausoleum
Visitation
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Mausoleum

Claudette Earle

Claudette Earle Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Julia Claudette Davis Earle, 83, formerly of 125 Beltline Road, Apt. 7, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Inman Healthcare.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Aaron Earle and daughter of the late Luther Woodrow Davis and Sudie Phillips Davis. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Milliken Research, loved her family and attended Fairforest Church of God.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Cannon (Hugh) of Wellford and Paula West (Rick) of Campobello; three grandchildren, Christy Boyle (Jeremy), Joshua Nix (Emily) and Lindsay Nix Farris (Chris); three great-grandchildren, Katelyn Boyle, Sawyer Farris and Hazel Farris.

Cryptside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Mausoleum with Reverend John Petty officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the cryptside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 6, 2020
