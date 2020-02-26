Home

POWERED BY

Claudia Ledford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia Ledford Obituary

Claudia Gale Ledford, 67, of Blacksburg, S.C., passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC. She is preceded in death by her parents; Walter and Martha Parker Moore and husband Jerry Leon Ledford.

Surviving Mrs. Ledford are one daughter; Susan L. Mauney (Dennis) of Blacksburg, one sister; Eloise Byars (Weezie) of Blacksburg, two grandchildren; Bree and Cheyenne, of Blacksburg.

A member of Eastside Baptist Church, she loved her Grands, watching the show Supernatural, Sunday Dinners, and Wrestling.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February, 26, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 6-7:30 p.m., with Funeral to follow on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 3 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC.with Rev. Virgil Hampton officiating. Burial will be at Clingman Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American

, Memorial Tribute & Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060

The Gore Family of White Columns Funeral Service is serving the Ledford Family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -