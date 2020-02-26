|
|
Claudia Gale Ledford, 67, of Blacksburg, S.C., passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC. She is preceded in death by her parents; Walter and Martha Parker Moore and husband Jerry Leon Ledford.
Surviving Mrs. Ledford are one daughter; Susan L. Mauney (Dennis) of Blacksburg, one sister; Eloise Byars (Weezie) of Blacksburg, two grandchildren; Bree and Cheyenne, of Blacksburg.
A member of Eastside Baptist Church, she loved her Grands, watching the show Supernatural, Sunday Dinners, and Wrestling.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February, 26, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 6-7:30 p.m., with Funeral to follow on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 3 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC.with Rev. Virgil Hampton officiating. Burial will be at Clingman Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American
, Memorial Tribute & Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020