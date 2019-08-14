Home

Cliff Estes

Gaffney - Cliff Estes, 84, of 504 Holly St., passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Bernice Wyatt Estes and the son of the late James and Bertha Brown Estes. Mr. Estes previously worked as a truck driver and mechanic and was of the Baptist faith. Cliff also served as a paratrooper in the United States Army.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Estes is survived by two sons, Dwayne Estes and wife, Jennifer, and Brad Weaver; two daughters, Crystal Ballenger and husband, Mike, and Terry Weaver, all of Gaffney; a brother, Bo Estes, of Gaffney; a sister, Mildred Wright; nine grandchildren, Brendan Ballenger, Tyler Branyon, Trinity Ballenger, Nolan Weaver, Tabatha Lanier, Samantha Couch, Logan Estes, Chloe Estes, and Ryleigh Harris; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ray Weaver; three brothers, William, Norman, and Don Estes; and two sisters, Rosemary Craven and Ernestine Maynor.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at The Voice of Triumph Church, 179 Corry Road, Blacksburg. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to The Voice of Triumph, 179 Corry Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Estes family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
