Clint Ford

Clint Ford Obituary

Blacksburg - Clint Daniel Fort, 35, of 277 Garden Lakes Dr., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Atrium Health Cleveland.

Born in Shelby, he was the son of Kimberly Ann Eaker (Roger) and Carl W. Fort (Sharon).

In addition to his parents and step-parents, Clint is survived by a son, Abel Wayne Fort, a brother, Nick Fort (Rachel), and several aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 pm in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Wofford B. Caughman Jr., officiating.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Fort family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019
