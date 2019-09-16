|
GAFFNEY - Clyde Tony Buice, 71, of 1115 Pacolet Highway, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Kim Hames Buice and son of the late Albert Buice and Daisy Fowler Buice. He retired from Hamricks, was a U. S. Navy veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and was an avid Carolina Gamecocks and NASCAR fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Frank Buice of Colorado and Tony Dixon of Greenwood; three daughters, Casey Buice, Tonya Buice Turner and husband, Dennis, both of Gaffney and Heather Hakins of New Hampshire; a sister, Emily Peeler and husband, Earl of Pacolet; nine grandchildren; and three greatgrandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Ray Buice and Charles Buice, a sister, Leatha Martinez and a grandson, Alan Michael Davis.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Peachtree Centre, Cherokee Medical Center, Hospice Compassus, Dr. Alfred Ezman and all the nursing staff.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services immediately followed at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 16, 2019