Gaffney - Clyde Davis Mullinax, 81, of 114 Draytonville Church Road, passed away on Monday, October 13, 2020. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Wren Mullinax and the late Pearl Millwood Peeler. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 16 at 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. The Blacksburg Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.