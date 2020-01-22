|
Decatur, AL - Clyde Edward Ramsey, 89, of 920 Woodruff Road, S. W., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Decatur Health and Rehab.
Born in Gaf fney, he was the son of the late Oscar Lee Ramsey and Eunice Peeler Ramsey. He was a retired self- employed carpenter, a Mason and a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Midge Jolley and husband,
Dennis of Gaffney; a brother, Eugene Ramsey of Gaffney; four sisters, Frances Dobbins of Gaffney, Betty Ammons and husband, James of Ellenboro, NC, Margaret Fowler of Cowpens and Mamie Ruf fin of Dallas, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Ramsey and Hubert Ramsey and two sisters, Louise Keenan and Guynita Lopp.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p. m. on Wednesday,
January 22, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at their respective homes.
