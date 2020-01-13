|
Clyde Wayne Acrey, Sr., 73, of 2716 Wilkinsville Hwy. Gaffney, SC, passed away at 3:25 a.m., Saturday, January 11, at his residence.
He was the husband of Gloria Jean (Mullinax) Acrey.
Clyde was born in Greenwood, SC on April 22, 1946, the son of the late Pearl Elizabeth Fuller. He was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church and attended Blessed Hope Church in Waco, N.C. He loved his family and also enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in his woodshop.
Left to cherish his memory are three sons- Clyde Wayne Acrey, Jr. and wife Pamela of Gaffney, John A. Acrey of Enoree, and Carl Lee Ramsey and wife Shannon of Chesnee, two daughters- Elizabeth Ann McDaniel of Gaffney and Sarah Ann Carroll and her husband Danny of Blacksburg, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grand children. Also two sisters- Marie Minor and her husband Kenneth of Gaffney and Bertha Garvin of Travelers Rest, SC.
In addition to his mother, he is predeceased by his brother, Paul Snipes.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, 6-7:30 p.m. at White Columns. At other times the family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to the in Greenville, SC or St. Judes Hospital in Memphis, TN.
E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
The Gore family of White Columns is serving the Acrey family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020