Coleen Taylor

Coleen Taylor Obituary

Murrells Inlet, S.C. - Frances Coleen Blackwood Taylor, 79, of 252 Stone Throw Drive, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Born in Gaffney, she was first married to the late Richard M. Ford, Sr., was the wife of Wayne Taylor of the home, and daughter of the late Oscar Blackwood and Minnie Pruitt. She was a retired restaurant owner, previously worked in the finance industry, and of the Baptist faith. She loved flea markets and yard sales and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Mike Ford of Myrtle Beach, Jeff Ford of Rock Hill and Greg Ford (Mellissa Drake) of Myrtle Beach; a stepdaughter, Danna Healey and husband, Kevin of Leesville, SC; a sister, Elnita Smith and husband, Glenn of Surfside; a brother, Jack Rhinehart and wife, Tammy of Gaffney; 13 grandchildren; 15 greatgrandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Ford, Jr., two brothers, Henry Blackwood and Edward Blackwood and a sister, Hazel Evans.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Larry Melton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: El Bethel Baptist Church, 116 Billy Goat Bridge Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 31, 2019
