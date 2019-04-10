Gaffney, S.C. - Colleen Faye Cooper, 84, of 101 Park Court, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Magnolias of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, she was the special companion for over 40 years of the late Nick Henley and daughter of the late Lewis Pate Cooper and Annie Elizabeth White Cooper.SheretiredfromAT&Tandwasof theBaptist faith.

Surviving are a brother, David Cooper and wife, Jimmie of Cowpens and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis Dean Cooper, Lamar (L.P.) Cooper and Olin "Bud" Cooper and four sisters, Cleo Cooper Dietz, Edith Goodspeed, Eleane Rice and Billie Justice.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Memory Care Staff at Magnolias of Gaffney and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Care.

Cryptside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the cryptside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

The family will be at the home of David & Jimmie Cooper, 1620 S. Green River Road, Cowpens.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.