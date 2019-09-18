|
Gaffney, S.C. - Connie Norris Elmore, 93, died peacefully at home in College Park on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, following a brief illness.
She was the wife for 69 years of the late Roy E. Elmore. She had a long career as a secretary both in Columbia and in Gaffney. Her joy and pride were being a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed playing bridge, ballroom dancing, was a talented water color artist and a gourmet cook. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gaffney.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Craig Elmore and wife, Krys Wood Elmore of Columbia, and Timothy Earle Elmore and wife, Kathryn Elmore of Boiling Springs; grandchildren Bailey Elmore of Clinton, NY and Brooke Elmore of San Diego, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in Liberty, SC she was the daughter of the late James V. Norris and the late Ella Lane Norris. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, James "Bud" Norris.
The family would like to thank Kathy Smiley Cantrell and Hospice of South Carolina for their care and devotion.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Gaffney, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019