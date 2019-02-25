Gaffney, S.C. - Connie Long Vassey, 82, of 225 Gregory Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend, and a loyal and faithful follower of Christ.

Born in Columbia, she was the wife of Kenneth Jerome Vassey and the daughter of the late R.O. Long and Emma Turner Long. She was a graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing. She was retired Director from West End Baptist Church Weekday Ministry to Children, after 20 years of service in 1988 and later retired from Mary Black Memorial Hospital in 1997. She enjoyed cooking and had a great love to help others. Mrs. Vassey was a member of West End Baptist Church, where she was very active and a member of Christ Followers Sunday School Class.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are two sons, Kevin Vassey and fiance', Leslie Perry and Jason Vassey and wife, Sherri, both of Gaffney; three half brothers, Russell Long of Cayce, Ralph Long of Lexington and Kenneth Long of Columbia; nine grandchildren, Tyler Vassey, Brianna Vassey, Grayson Vassey, Sloane McDonough, Sydney Morris, Celeste Bohn, Jason Bohn, Andrew Poole and Jamie Perry; and three great-grandchildren. Mrs. Vassey was preceded in death by a half sister, Gayle Bolin; and a half brother, Steve Long.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery with Reverend Rodney Cook officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West End Baptist Church, "Debt Retirement", 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the home of her son, Jason and Sherri Vassey, 500 S. Petty Street.

