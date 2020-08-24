1/
Coronavirus poem
We live in a scary world todayIt's different thanBeforeNo more hugs kissingOur happiness gone awayLike never beforeThe virus has taken ourLoved ones awayFamilies sufferingLike never beforeThe fear of the unknownHas arrivedThe worry of what will happenTomorrow to you and meCoronavirus on our mindsCoronavirus everywhereOur lives in dangerLike never beforeWe practice social distancingEvery day to keep the virusAt bay as we shop in different waysWere asked to stay at homeLike never beforeWhen will thisVirus ever go awayBut I promiseI'll love and pray for everyoneSufferingEvery day.

– Submitted by David P. Carroll



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 24, 2020.
Thank You.
