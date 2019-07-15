WELLFORD - Craig Reid Thomas, 63, of 117 Dodd St., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Hobart, Indiana, he was the husband of the late Patricia "Pat" Lynn Bloom Thomas and son of the late Robert (Bob) Thomas and Betty Lou Atkinson Thomas. He was a graduate of West End Bible College and retired from the Greenville County School District. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Greer.

Surviving are a son, Israel Thomas of Greenville; a brother, Mark Thomas (Karen) of Illinois; a sister, Bonnie Miller (Dewayne) of Indiana; a sister-in-law, Janine Thomas of Indiana; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Thomas.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clyde Gravely, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Israel Thomas, 211 Batesview Drive, Apt. 71, Greenville, SC 29607.

The family will be at their respective homes.

