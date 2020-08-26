Crystal Gaskin

Gaffney, S.C. - Crystal Renee Bratton Gaskin, 37, of 2225 Old Georgia Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Joe Bratton and Judy Blanton Bratton of the home. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Community College and was formerly employed as a CNA. She loved her family and was a member of Pacolet Road Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a son, Joshua Bratton of the home; a brother, Reverend Everett Peterson (Jeanne) of Gaffney; a special aunt and friend, Judy Blanton of Gaffney; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Bryson Gaskin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pacolet Road Baptist Church, 1104 Pacolet Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.