1/1
Crystal Gaskin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Crystal Renee Bratton Gaskin, 37, of 2225 Old Georgia Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Joe Bratton and Judy Blanton Bratton of the home. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Community College and was formerly employed as a CNA. She loved her family and was a member of Pacolet Road Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a son, Joshua Bratton of the home; a brother, Reverend Everett Peterson (Jeanne) of Gaffney; a special aunt and friend, Judy Blanton of Gaffney; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Bryson Gaskin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pacolet Road Baptist Church, 1104 Pacolet Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved