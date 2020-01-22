|
Daisy Mae Shippy Logan, 83, of 408 Marion Ave, passed away Monday, January 20, in Peachtree Centre Facility.
She was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Hannibal Shippy and Bernice Davis Shippy Logan.
Daisy was a member of Knuckles Chapel Baptist Church where she joined the Senior Choir and the Willing Workers Club.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Annie Logan; her son, Johnny Logan; son inlaw, Herbert Littlejohn; grandson, Chad Burris Jr.; three brothers, J.T. Allen, Leroy Shippy, Herman Shippy; four sister, Mae Sue Gregory, Lillie Bell Byars, Betty Dawkins, Aida Shippy.
Surviving are: three daughters, Sarah Littlejohn, Delores Wilkins, and Martha Logan, all of Gaffney; two sons, Robert Logan and Milton Logan of Gaffney; two sister in-laws, Hazel Allen and Angela Shippy of Gaffney; sixteen grandchildren, McShall Logan, Michael Logan (Samantha), and Darryl Stradford reared in the home; forty-two great-grandchildren ; five great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services are Friday, January 24, at 2 p.m., in Knuckles Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Kerwin Wray officiating and Rev. Larry Allen Presiding. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of her daughter Delores Wilkins, 112 Indiana Circle, Gaffney.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 22, 2020