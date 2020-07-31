Gaffney, S.C. – Dale Lynn Brown Moran, 62, formerly of 151 Millwood Lane, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Blue Ridge in Brookview House.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Luther Delton Brown and Irene Foxx Brown. She was formerly employed by Stouffers and Wendy's and a member of Draytonville Baptist Church. She loved her family, talking on the phone, reading her Bible, working word search puzzles and helping others. She was a very caring and loving person.

Surviving are two sisters, Judy Ann Brown Crocker (Jackie) and Rhonda Kay Mullinax (Jessie), both of Gaffney; nieces and nephews, Teria McSwain (Chris Cobb), Joey Smith (April), Summer Hughey; great nieces and nephews, Amber, Angelica, Heather, Jilea, Jayden, Juliana, Melody and Joshua; great-great nieces and nephew, Bella, Jacob and Elaina. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Dean Brown and a niece, Angela Smith Teliha.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Peachtree Centre, Brookview and Ivy Grove for the love and care shown during Dale's stay.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Keith Harrill officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Peachtree Centre, 1434 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.