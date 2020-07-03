Pacolet, S.C. - Luther Dale Frazier, 51, formerly of 1381 Asbury Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Facility in Union.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Roger Dale Frazier and Ella Mae Blanton Herzig and stepson of Bill Herzig of Pacolet. He was employed in construction, loved carpentry and building furniture, and was a member of Cherokee Gospel Tabernacle.

Surviving are a step-son, Joshua Hawkins of North Carolina; a brother, Michael Ray Frazier of Spartanburg; two sisters, Gloria Turner (Johnny) of Pacolet and Donna Frazier of Chesnee; a step-grandchild, Dakota Waters; special nieces, Heather Rogers and Valinda Greenway and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Cherokee Gospel Tabernacle with Pastor Richard "Snake" Sellars officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

