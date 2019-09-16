|
GAFFNEY - Dale Grey Hitner, 64, of 878 Ellis Ferry Road, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Winston Salem, N.C., on June 14, 1955, he was the husband of Dolores Sparks Hitner and son of the late Robert John Hitner and Kathleen Covington Hitner Green. He was employed by United Van Line, and worked with Hilldrup Moving, Armstrong Relocation and Martin Transfer. He was a member of Berry Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Robert Cleveland Hitner and wife, Mary of Gaffney; a sister, Zelda Young and husband, Martin of Concord, N.C.; two grandchildren, Abigail Hitner and Carolina Hitner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Covington and a sister, Kathy Giustina.
The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services immediately followed at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joel Gardner officiating.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 16, 2019