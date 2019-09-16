Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Dale G. Hitner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale G. Hitner Obituary

GAFFNEY - Dale Grey Hitner, 64, of 878 Ellis Ferry Road, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Winston Salem, N.C., on June 14, 1955, he was the husband of Dolores Sparks Hitner and son of the late Robert John Hitner and Kathleen Covington Hitner Green. He was employed by United Van Line, and worked with Hilldrup Moving, Armstrong Relocation and Martin Transfer. He was a member of Berry Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Robert Cleveland Hitner and wife, Mary of Gaffney; a sister, Zelda Young and husband, Martin of Concord, N.C.; two grandchildren, Abigail Hitner and Carolina Hitner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Covington and a sister, Kathy Giustina.

The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services immediately followed at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joel Gardner officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now