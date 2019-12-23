|
Boiling Springs, S.C. - Dale Patrick Kahler, 51, of 214 Heritage Creek Drive, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2019.
Born in Erie, PA, he was the fiancé of Melissa Lou Spiker and son of Frank Douglas Kahler of Erie, PA and Frances Lee Emanuele Carroll (Dr. William Carroll) of Pensacola, FL. He was employed by Bericap North American and was formerly employed by Port Erie Plastics for 32 years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved spending time with his family, billiards and loved his parrot "Bo". He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving in addition to his fiancé and parents are a son, Marcus Allen Spiker of Erie, PA; three daughters, Kayla Nicole Kahler (Zachary Soule) of Erie, PA, Hailey Elizabeth Coats and Alyssa Paige Coats, both of the home; a sister, Christine Fetcho and husband, Thomas of Erie, PA; a niece, Maria Fetcho and two nephews, Matthew Fetcho and Nicolas Fetcho and other extended family.
All services will be held in Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the .
The family will be at their respective homes.
