Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Dale Kahler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Kahler Obituary

Boiling Springs, S.C. - Dale Patrick Kahler, 51, of 214 Heritage Creek Drive, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2019.

Born in Erie, PA, he was the fiancé of Melissa Lou Spiker and son of Frank Douglas Kahler of Erie, PA and Frances Lee Emanuele Carroll (Dr. William Carroll) of Pensacola, FL. He was employed by Bericap North American and was formerly employed by Port Erie Plastics for 32 years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved spending time with his family, billiards and loved his parrot "Bo". He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving in addition to his fiancé and parents are a son, Marcus Allen Spiker of Erie, PA; three daughters, Kayla Nicole Kahler (Zachary Soule) of Erie, PA, Hailey Elizabeth Coats and Alyssa Paige Coats, both of the home; a sister, Christine Fetcho and husband, Thomas of Erie, PA; a niece, Maria Fetcho and two nephews, Matthew Fetcho and Nicolas Fetcho and other extended family.

All services will be held in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the .

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -