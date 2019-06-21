Home

POWERED BY

Daniel Kennedy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Kennedy Obituary

Blacksburg - Daniel Lee Kennedy, 64, of 185 Oak Grove Rd, passed away on Thursday, June 13th, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Emma Faye Bailey Kennedy and the son of the late Archie Dewey Kennedy and Mary Juliette Fowler Streevey. Daniel retired from Timken and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Kennedy is survived by a son, Troy Lee Kennedy and wife, Angela, of Blacksburg; a daughter, Andrea Marion Kennedy Lambert and husband, Terry Jr., of Goose Creek, SC; two grandchildren, Dallas and Charm Kennedy, of Blacksburg; and three brothers, Herbie Kennedy of Gaffney, Johnny Horn of Gaffney, and Bobby Horn of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dewey David Kennedy, and two sisters, Barbara Kennedy Gentry and Wanda Kennedy Wyatt.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Billy Lingerfelt and Rev. Quitman Hand officiating. Internment will follow at Frederick Memorial

Gardens. Johnny Randall, John John Randall, Tyler Hardin, Patrick Davis, Kevin Turner, Jerry Hardin, Dylan Martin, and Dallas Kennedy will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at the home of Troy and Angela Kennedy, 256 E. Bells Branch Rd, Blacksburg.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Kennedy family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.