Blacksburg - Daniel Lee Kennedy, 64, of 185 Oak Grove Rd, passed away on Thursday, June 13th, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Emma Faye Bailey Kennedy and the son of the late Archie Dewey Kennedy and Mary Juliette Fowler Streevey. Daniel retired from Timken and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Kennedy is survived by a son, Troy Lee Kennedy and wife, Angela, of Blacksburg; a daughter, Andrea Marion Kennedy Lambert and husband, Terry Jr., of Goose Creek, SC; two grandchildren, Dallas and Charm Kennedy, of Blacksburg; and three brothers, Herbie Kennedy of Gaffney, Johnny Horn of Gaffney, and Bobby Horn of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dewey David Kennedy, and two sisters, Barbara Kennedy Gentry and Wanda Kennedy Wyatt.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Billy Lingerfelt and Rev. Quitman Hand officiating. Internment will follow at Frederick Memorial

Gardens. Johnny Randall, John John Randall, Tyler Hardin, Patrick Davis, Kevin Turner, Jerry Hardin, Dylan Martin, and Dallas Kennedy will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at the home of Troy and Angela Kennedy, 256 E. Bells Branch Rd, Blacksburg.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Kennedy family.