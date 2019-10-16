|
Danny A. Greene, 67 of Easley, SC, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Left to cherish his memory best friend and companion, Agnes Ogan; mother, Vivian Potter Greene; daughter, Lacee Greene Kielman (Tyler); granddaughter, Audree Kielman; sister, Cathey Greene, all from Gaffney SC; a very special nephew, Rod Greene (Leigh) of Piedmont, SC; and niece, Laurie Phipps of Aiken, SC.
He was predeceased by his father, Glenn Baxter Greene and brother, Roger Greene.
He was blessed by a large circle of friends. Danny is a graduate of Gaffney High School. At an early age they formed their own band "Sounds of Times", which was well known throughout the upstate. Danny was a retired sales associate.
A celebration of Danny's life will be held at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, SC, where he was a member.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday October 16, 2019. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, Easley, SC 29642.
Palmetto Mortuary of Greenville, SC will be handling the service.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 16, 2019