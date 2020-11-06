Gaffney, S.C. - Danny Ray Painter, 57, of 995 River Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Barbara Inman Painter of Gaffney and the late Drayton Painter. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Spartanburg Community College, loved his family and golfing and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two sons, Daniel Painter (Holly) of Shelby, NC and Lucas Painter of Forest City, NC; a brother, Jim Painter (Rebecca) of Gaffney; two sisters, Kim Bryant (Rex) of Cowpens and Pat Ramsey (Gary) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, David Robinson and Aubrey Painter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.