Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

Danny Robertson

Danny Robertson Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Danny Ray Robertson, 76, of 704 Robbs School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Corliss Ramsey Robertson and son of the late George Wilbert Robertson and Wilma Christine (Chigger) Turner Robertson. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Hallman's, a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church. He was a Mason, loved his family, camping and the outdoors and loved shag dancing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Tonya Robertson York and husband, Justin of Dallas, NC, Renee Mincey of Cowpens, Paula H. McAbee and husband, Lamar of Duncan and Angela "Pooh" Phillips of Lyman; six grandchildren, Victoria Whelchel and husband, Josh, Matthew Crow and wife, Jordan, Monica Crow, Marissa Dean, Logan McAbee and Barry Humphries, III; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Paisley and Brylee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Barry Humphries.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas, Reverend Lamar McAbee and Dr. Wil Owen officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grassy Pond Baptist Church, 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence, 704 Robbs School Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 24, 2020
