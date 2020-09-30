Gaffney, S.C. - Ms. Darlene Phillips affectionately known as "Mama Dot" answered the Master's call on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg South Carolina.

Born in Gaffney January 26, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Gainesville Tate and the late Ida Mae Littlejohn.

Darlene was an excellent cook. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family and people in her neighborhood. She shared her love for others through cooking delicious meals. If someone was hungry, it was her pleasure to feed them. She believed food was the "pathway to the soul". Darlene also loved Christmas. She loved decorating her home and spending time with her family. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made the people around her smile. She was a woman of wisdom, patience and understanding. She was the heartbeat of every community that she lived in. "Mama Dot" always took time to listen and give her best advice.

Darlene was last employed as a short order cook with Harvey's Drive-In. She enjoyed playing Bingo.

Cherishing her memories are four daughters: Sherry Phillips (Gettys), Tarsha Jiles (James), Tammy Phillips, Renata Phillips all of Gaffney; one son: Anthony "Troy" Phillips (Danielle) of Charlotte, NC; seven sisters: Ms. Minnie R. Petty, Ms. Sarah Littlejohn, Minister Annie Thompson (Furman), Ms. Jackie Littlejohn, Ms. Audrey Tate Smith, Ms. Beverly Wray, and Ms. Mary Haney; one aunt: Mrs. Essie Bell Richardson; one uncle: Mr. Bob Tate; one sister in law: Ms. Gloria Phillips Tate; three brothers: Rodney Tate, Gainesville Tate, Jr (Billie), and Pete Corry; ten grandchildren: Robert Phillips, Terry Wayne Phillips, Lockajean Phillips, Melinda Palmer, Contrivia Phillips, Shaquielle Phillips, Shondreia Adams, Akiya Phillips, Phantajia Smith, and Semaj Watkins; thirteen great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Phillips; two grandchildren: O'Brian Phillips and Terrance Jefferies, Jr.; two sisters: Ms. Acelia Littlejohn and Ms. Nannie Tate; four brothers: Mr. James Littlejohn Jr., Mr. Johnny Littlejohn, Mr. Junnie Tate, and Mr. Thomas Tate.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Gordon's Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Freddy Davidson, Rev. Michael Golden, and Dr. A. L. Brackett. officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to take the necessary precautions by wearing a mask.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. James Jiles, 420 Garvin Lake Road Gaffney, SC 29340.

Gordon's Mortuary of Gaffney is servicing the family.