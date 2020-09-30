1/1
Darlene Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Ms. Darlene Phillips affectionately known as "Mama Dot" answered the Master's call on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg South Carolina.

Born in Gaffney January 26, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Gainesville Tate and the late Ida Mae Littlejohn.

Darlene was an excellent cook. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family and people in her neighborhood. She shared her love for others through cooking delicious meals. If someone was hungry, it was her pleasure to feed them. She believed food was the "pathway to the soul". Darlene also loved Christmas. She loved decorating her home and spending time with her family. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made the people around her smile. She was a woman of wisdom, patience and understanding. She was the heartbeat of every community that she lived in. "Mama Dot" always took time to listen and give her best advice.

Darlene was last employed as a short order cook with Harvey's Drive-In. She enjoyed playing Bingo.

Cherishing her memories are four daughters: Sherry Phillips (Gettys), Tarsha Jiles (James), Tammy Phillips, Renata Phillips all of Gaffney; one son: Anthony "Troy" Phillips (Danielle) of Charlotte, NC; seven sisters: Ms. Minnie R. Petty, Ms. Sarah Littlejohn, Minister Annie Thompson (Furman), Ms. Jackie Littlejohn, Ms. Audrey Tate Smith, Ms. Beverly Wray, and Ms. Mary Haney; one aunt: Mrs. Essie Bell Richardson; one uncle: Mr. Bob Tate; one sister in law: Ms. Gloria Phillips Tate; three brothers: Rodney Tate, Gainesville Tate, Jr (Billie), and Pete Corry; ten grandchildren: Robert Phillips, Terry Wayne Phillips, Lockajean Phillips, Melinda Palmer, Contrivia Phillips, Shaquielle Phillips, Shondreia Adams, Akiya Phillips, Phantajia Smith, and Semaj Watkins; thirteen great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Phillips; two grandchildren: O'Brian Phillips and Terrance Jefferies, Jr.; two sisters: Ms. Acelia Littlejohn and Ms. Nannie Tate; four brothers: Mr. James Littlejohn Jr., Mr. Johnny Littlejohn, Mr. Junnie Tate, and Mr. Thomas Tate.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Gordon's Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Freddy Davidson, Rev. Michael Golden, and Dr. A. L. Brackett. officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to take the necessary precautions by wearing a mask.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. James Jiles, 420 Garvin Lake Road Gaffney, SC 29340.

Gordon's Mortuary of Gaffney is servicing the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved