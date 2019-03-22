Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Darren Strain

Darren Strain Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Darren Henry Strain, 57, of 191 Humphries Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Finley O'neal Strain and Mildred Pittman Strain. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from construction, loved hunting and fishing and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a brother, Dennis O'neal Strain of Gaffney; a sister, Dianne Ricker and husband, Phil of Gaffney; two nieces, Haley Jolly and husband, Darryl and Lacy Teal and husband, Lee; a nephew, Harley Ricker.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
