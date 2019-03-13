Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Darvin Sarratt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darvin William Sarratt, 72, of 501 Granite Drive, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Husband of Patricia Byers Sarratt, he was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Darvin and Annie Studyvance Sarratt.

Darvin was a graduate of Granard High School, a veteran of the United States Air Force, a faithful member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, and a retired employee of Overnite Transportation Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Josephine Littlejohn, Joe, Willie, Louis, and Jerry Sarratt.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife, Patricia Sarratt, of the home; four sons, Freddie Smith, Thomas Lewis Smith (Stephanie), and Jarvis Hopper (Clara), all of Gaffney, Delton Hopper (Bridgette), of Spartanburg; step-son, Anthony McCoy of Spartanburg; a sister, Annie Pearl Jones, of Providence, RI; three brothers, Frank Sarratt of Brooklyn, NY, James Sarratt of Spartanburg, and Roosevelt Sarratt of Gaffney; 15 grandchildren, including Ladasha Hopper of the home; 18 great-grandchildren, including Kylian Hopper of the home.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with Brother Earl Buckson Officiating. The family is receiving friends at the home.

The Gilmore Mortuary

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now