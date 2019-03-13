Darvin William Sarratt, 72, of 501 Granite Drive, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Husband of Patricia Byers Sarratt, he was born in Cherokee County and was a son of the late Darvin and Annie Studyvance Sarratt.

Darvin was a graduate of Granard High School, a veteran of the United States Air Force, a faithful member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, and a retired employee of Overnite Transportation Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Josephine Littlejohn, Joe, Willie, Louis, and Jerry Sarratt.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife, Patricia Sarratt, of the home; four sons, Freddie Smith, Thomas Lewis Smith (Stephanie), and Jarvis Hopper (Clara), all of Gaffney, Delton Hopper (Bridgette), of Spartanburg; step-son, Anthony McCoy of Spartanburg; a sister, Annie Pearl Jones, of Providence, RI; three brothers, Frank Sarratt of Brooklyn, NY, James Sarratt of Spartanburg, and Roosevelt Sarratt of Gaffney; 15 grandchildren, including Ladasha Hopper of the home; 18 great-grandchildren, including Kylian Hopper of the home.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with Brother Earl Buckson Officiating. The family is receiving friends at the home.

