Home

POWERED BY

Daryl Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl Davis Obituary

Daryl William Davis, 42, of 700 New Street, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Gaffney.

He was born in Gaffney and was a son of Frances Davis of the home and the late James William Smith.

He was a graduate of Gaffney High School.

In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish loving memories: a brother, James Robert Davis, and a sister, Tina Davis, both of the home.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 1 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Clarence Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.