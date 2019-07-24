Daryl William Davis, 42, of 700 New Street, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Gaffney.

He was born in Gaffney and was a son of Frances Davis of the home and the late James William Smith.

He was a graduate of Gaffney High School.

In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish loving memories: a brother, James Robert Davis, and a sister, Tina Davis, both of the home.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 1 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Clarence Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.