Blacksburg, S.C. - David Eugene Ewaldz, 80, of 228 Beam Road, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Brian Center of Gastonia, NC.

Born in Rockford, Illinois, he was the husband of Kay Carroll Ewaldz and son of the late Harold Ewaldz and Patricia De- Camp Ewaldz. He retired from textiles and Stabilus, was a cattle farmer, and of the Methodist faith. He loved his family, his dog "Juno", and flea markets. He was very mechanical and could fix anything.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Jonathan David Ewaldz and wife, Susanne of Blythewood; a daughter, Amy Ewaldz McMahan and husband, Brandon of Taylors; three brothers, Donald Ewaldz and wife, Rosanne, Jean Ewaldz and wife, Mary, and Mike Ewaldz, all of Rockford, Illinois; three grandchildren, Parker David Ewaldz, Molly Elise Ewaldz and John Sawyer McMahan; two nephews and one niece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sisterin law, Nancy Woodford.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mr. Jonathan Ewaldz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or Animal Allies, 1097 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at their respective homes.

