|
|
Pacolet, S.C. - David Perry Foster, Sr., 63, of 548 Asbury Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care.
Born in Cowpens, he was the husband of Pamela Elaine Ruppe Foster and son of Margaret Ruth Failen Foster of Pacolet and the late Shirley Carl Foster. He retired from M. B. Kahn Construction after 23 years of service, was an avid Clemson fan and NASCAR fan, especially Chase Elliott. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, gardening, tractors, and the outdoors. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three sons, David Jeremy Foster and wife, Maria of Honduras, Joshua Alan Ruppe of the home and David Perry "D.J." Foster, Jr. and wife, Eliza of Cowpens; a brother, Keith Daniel Foster and wife, Patty of Pacolet; six grandchildren, Alek Foster, Jackson Foster, Brayden Foster, Serenity Bryson, Kail Ruppe and Layla Ruppe.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Sellars, Rev. Joe Brackins and Rev. Todd Lyda officiating. Interment will be in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019