David L. Goudelock III, 45, of Sachse, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was the son of David Goudelock, Jr. & the late Beverly Gibbs Goudelock. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Goudelock, sons, Brion and Zachary, and daughters, Kendall and Kelsie. He was a member of GHS Class of 1993 and attended the Naval Nuclear Power School from 1994-1996. He received his degree from Spartanburg Community College in 2015. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 11 in Dallas, TX.