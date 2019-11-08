Home

Gaffney, S.C. - David Paul Jones, 49, of 407 E. Jefferies Street, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Larry Charles Jones and Diane Waddell Jones. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from textiles and was of the Baptist faith. He volunteered with the Boys & Girls Club in Gaffney, loved his family, sports and rock music.

Surviving are two sons, Austin Jones and wife, Savannah of Blacksburg and Devin Jones of the home; a brother, Chuck Jones of Blacksburg; a sister, Freda Darlene Jones of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Elijah Jones and Everly Jones; several nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Boys & Girls Club-The Upstate, P.O. Box 1401, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 8, 2019
