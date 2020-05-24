Home

David McCurry

David McCurry Obituary

Mr. David Lee McCurry, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Gaffney.

He was the widower of the late Mrs. Carolyn Crestwell McCurry and son of the late Dewey and Daisy Mc- Curry.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one great granddaughter, Julia McCurry.

Mr. McCurry was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and loved to fish and hunt in his leisure.

Left to cherish the memories are two sons; Edward J. McCurry (Judy) and Troy D. McCurry (Tessa), six grandchildren, Michael McCurry (Susan), Jaclyn Wright (Michael), Kennedy Downs, Carter Downs, Caroline McCurry, and John David McCurry; and seven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29340.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Jeff Williams and Rev. Virgil Hampton officiating.

Interment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serv-

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 24, 2020
