David Mullins

David Mullins Obituary

GAFFNEY - David Randall Mullins, 71, of 251 Phillips Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Jenkins, Kentucky, he was the husband of Linda Pence Mullins of the home and son of the late Herchel Mullins and Helen Lopes Mullins. He retired as 1st Sergeant from the United States Army where he was stationed in Korea and Germany. He loved his family, animals, gardening, was a Ford Thunderbird enthusiast and attended Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepson, Michael Shaw and wife, Mandy of Inman; a stepdaughter, Tisha Poteat and husband, Michael of Indian Land; two sisters, Judy Mullins and Ramona Clements and husband, Byron, both of Roanoke, Va. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzanne.

Private memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Animal Shelter, 300 Yale St., Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019
