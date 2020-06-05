Washington, Ga. - David Middlebrook Olmstead, 85, of Washington, GA, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 after a brief illness.

Dave loved his family and friends. Blessed with intellect, a sense of humor, an adventurous spirit, and a large dose of stubbornness, he was a business owner, a person of faith, and a loving father. He enjoyed sketching, playing golf, being at the beach, watching TV westerns, and a good scotch.

Dave was born March 26, 1935, in Rocky Hill, CT, the younger son of Alice and Nathan Olmstead. As a teenager, he lost his beloved older brother, Don Ellsworth, in the Korean War. He graduated from high school in 1954 and Yale University in 1958. Upon graduation, Dave married Mary Elizabeth (Dundo) Duncan of Toledo, OH and moved to Abbeville, SC to begin his career in the textile industry, at Miliken. His career led them to Gaffney, SC where he and Dundo raised their children and built lifelong friendships. In 1975, Dave moved the family to Washington, GA to lead Concord Fabrics. A few years later, he caught the entrepreneurial bug and joined his dear friend, Bill Bennett, in the John Deere equipment business. They successfully ran several dealerships in the area. Dave loved working with his employees and customers. In retirement he travelled, worked tirelessly in the yard and garden, and enjoyed meals with friends at the town square. In 2004, he lost his wife of 46 years. He found love again in 2008 and married Dolle Balte, of Atlanta, GA. She added a real spark to his life and provided loving care to him as his health declined.

Dave is survived by his wife, Dolle; two sons and daughters-in-law, Don Ellsworth and Jill Olmstead of Charlotte, NC; John Duncan and Kelly Olmstead, of Columbus, OH; a daughter Elizabeth Job Darden, of Denver, CO; and seven grandchildren: John Middlebrook Olmstead of Chicago, IL, William Scott Darden of Aurora, CO, Chandler Elizabeth Darden, of NY, NY, Bennett Reed Olmstead of Charlotte, NC, Caroline Louise Darden of Charlotte, NC, and Camille Elizabeth Olmstead and Lauren Olivia Olmstead, both of Columbus, OH. In addition, he is survived by his brothersin law, William Duncan, Southport, CT, and John Duncan, Hot Springs Village,

AK and his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Dolle's family, Mark Balte, Elizabeth Balte Flockhart, and Grace, Sarah, and Julia Balte.

A graveside service will be held in the coming weeks. Hopkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a Veterans organization of your choice in honor of Dave and his brother, Don.