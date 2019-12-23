|
Blacksburg, S.C. - David Lamar Peeler, 87, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Jasper Smith Peeler and Maggie Davis Peeler.
Survivors include his son, Colonel (USAF Ret.) David Peeler, Jr. (Marlene) his daughters, Christina Peeler Hanks and Melody Peeler and former wife Barbara Gnirke; a sister, Margaret Peeler Lonto (Ben); Granddaughters Jennifer Truman (Steven), Sarah Thoman (Jake); Grandsons Aaron, Peter, Benjamin Hanks and John Peeler; Greatgrandchildren Clifford, Gwendolyn and Leonard Truman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harvey Smith Peeler (Sally), Clyde Peeler (Sue), and Loyd Peeler (Wilma); Sisters, Aliene Clary (Alvin) and Charlotte Brown (Wesley).
David served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, attended Limestone College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He taught at Ridgeland and Cherokee County Schools and coached Junior Varsity football. He was a local businessman and avid dancer who remained active around Cherokee County throughout his life. He and his stories will be missed, especially at the local Senior Citizen's Center.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Senior Centers of Cherokee Co., 499 West Rutledge Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340 or to a .
The family will be at their respective homes.
