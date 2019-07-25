Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

David "“Pup”" Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "“Pup”" Powell Obituary
Gaffney, S.C. - David Keith "Pup" Powell, 67, of 1011 McKown's Mountain Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Morganton, N.C., he was the husband of Miriam "Minky" Peterson Powell and son of the late Louis Edgar Powell and Jessie Upchurch Powell. He retired as a heavy equipment operator from Cherokee County and was a member of McKown's Mountain Baptist Church. He loved his family, reading, fishing, hunting and car racing, especially Jeff Gordon.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Edgar Keith Powell of the home and Benjamin Jason Powell of Gaffney; a brother, Bobby Powell of Morganton, NC; a sister, Patricia Elrod of Morganton, NC; five grandchildren, Jesse Powell, Tyler Powell, Hannah Powell, Gareth Powell and Makayla Foster; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Powell and Wayne Powell.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now