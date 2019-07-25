Gaffney, S.C. - David Keith "Pup" Powell, 67, of 1011 McKown's Mountain Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Morganton, N.C., he was the husband of Miriam "Minky" Peterson Powell and son of the late Louis Edgar Powell and Jessie Upchurch Powell. He retired as a heavy equipment operator from Cherokee County and was a member of McKown's Mountain Baptist Church. He loved his family, reading, fishing, hunting and car racing, especially Jeff Gordon.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Edgar Keith Powell of the home and Benjamin Jason Powell of Gaffney; a brother, Bobby Powell of Morganton, NC; a sister, Patricia Elrod of Morganton, NC; five grandchildren, Jesse Powell, Tyler Powell, Hannah Powell, Gareth Powell and Makayla Foster; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Powell and Wayne Powell.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C. Published in The Gaffney Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019