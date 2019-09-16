|
BLACKSBURG - David Leon Smith, 67, 367 Indian Springs Road, Blacksburg, went home to be with the Lord, September 14, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
He was the husband of Barbara Falls Smith, of the home, and the son of Gladys Campbell Smith, of Blacksburg, and the late William Carl Smith. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church where he served as choir director, and a Veteran of the National Guard. He worked for many years for Meritor Corp. He loved his family, music, woodworking, and using his Long Tractor.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife and mom, are: one son, David Kevin Smith of Gaffney; one daughter, Kelly S. Mullinax (Brian) of Blacksburg; three grandsons, Ryan Mullinax of Blacksburg, Devin Hambright and Bailey Smith, both of Gaffney; one granddaughter, Kara Mullinax of Blacksburg; two sisters, Annette S. Hamilton (Dean) of Charlotte, N.C., and Sue S. Gregory (Wayne) of York.
In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Lawrence Smith.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at White Columns. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held September 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church, with Rev. Ken Lane officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
At other times, the family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Health Well Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Germantown, MD 20874.
The Gore Family of White Columns is serving The Smith Family.