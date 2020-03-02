|
Gaffney, S.C. - David Franklin Smith, 64, a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his residence.
Dave was born on May 20, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant, PA to Franklin R. and Eleanor Jane Smith, where he had a wonderful childhood with his three sisters, Sue, Wendy and Stacie. His family brought him up to work hard and take care of his family; and that is just what he started to do on April 21, 1973, when he married his high school sweetheart, Diane Rae Geyer and together they built a life they loved. They raised three children, Todd, Jennifer, and April. His children gave them six grandchildren, Nicole, Kaity, Emma, Craig, Abby, and Kayla.
His nickname was "Diesel Dave", he started a family owned long haul trucking company before retiring from it in 2012, when the family moved to South Carolina, and started a used car business. Dave had a passion for mechanics and enjoyed working on vehicles. You could always find him outside working on something. He was a man of action and never sat still. Dave was the type of man that would pass on a day where you could only mourn him every four years. He was selfless, and kind, and always thought of his family.
If God takes people up in a vehicle, you can bet he will be the one driving you.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Smith; and his brother, Terry Smith. He is forever cherished by his wife, Diane Smith; his children, David Todd Smith, Jennifer and Jason Graber, April and Danny Puchala; his six grandchildren, Nicole McMaster, Kaity Puchala, Emma Trojan, Craig Smith, Abby Puchala and Kayla Smith; his father, Frank Smith; three sisters, Susan Pritts, Wendy Smith and Stacie Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a funeral service, and keeping with Dave's character, his family ask that you celebrate his life by saying a prayer, doing a good deed, or mending a broken bridge.
Memorials may be made to: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.