David Stroupe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mt. Juliet, TN - David Marshall Stroupe, 88, a native of Gaffney, SC and a resident of Mount Juliet, TN, died June 5, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Stroupe was a member of First Baptist Church in North Augusta, SC and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was the son of the late Wood Moore and Minnie McCullough Stroupe. Mr. Stroupe was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Kennedy Darwin Stroupe and his second wife Weese McKnight Burton Stroupe. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Edward Darwin, his stepdaughter, Janice Burton Holland and his brother, Wilton Stroupe.
Surviving are his stepson, Jerry Darwin (Sherry) of Gaffney, SC; his step son-in-law, Michael Lee Burton of Arkansas; his step daughter-in-law, Edith Darwin of Gaffney; also several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Micah Holland Neal, Bond Memorial Chapel and Blakely Funeral Home for helping make these arrangements.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney, SC with Reverend Tommy Wright officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved