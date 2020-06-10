Mt. Juliet, TN - David Marshall Stroupe, 88, a native of Gaffney, SC and a resident of Mount Juliet, TN, died June 5, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Stroupe was a member of First Baptist Church in North Augusta, SC and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was the son of the late Wood Moore and Minnie McCullough Stroupe. Mr. Stroupe was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Kennedy Darwin Stroupe and his second wife Weese McKnight Burton Stroupe. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Edward Darwin, his stepdaughter, Janice Burton Holland and his brother, Wilton Stroupe.
Surviving are his stepson, Jerry Darwin (Sherry) of Gaffney, SC; his step son-in-law, Michael Lee Burton of Arkansas; his step daughter-in-law, Edith Darwin of Gaffney; also several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Micah Holland Neal, Bond Memorial Chapel and Blakely Funeral Home for helping make these arrangements.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney, SC with Reverend Tommy Wright officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.