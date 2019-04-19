|
Deacon David Ray "Bunny" Thomas, age 69, of 771 Jerusalem Road Pacolet, SC, peacefully transitioned Friday, April 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. He was the son of the Jack Brown and Annie Mae Thomas. He was the husband of Annie Harrison Thomas. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Green Bethel Baptist. The body will lie in-state at 12:00 p.m. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 19, 2019
