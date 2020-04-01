Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

David Wyatt

Blacksburg, S.C. - David Blakely Wyatt, 56, of 339 Wilbur Street, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Luci Jimenez Wyatt and son of the late Elsie Pruitt Wyatt. He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and Greenville Technical College and retired from LKQ Auto Parts. He loved his family and loved working on cars.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son Jaxson Wyatt of the home; a daughter, Aleah Wyatt of the home; two stepsons, Herbert Barnhill and William Barnhill, both of the home; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Bolt (fiancé, Derrick Canipe), Kirsten Parris and Kaitlyn Parris. In addition to mother he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Wyatt.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 1, 2020
