Mooresboro, N.C. - Horace Dean "Big Gator" Allison, 83, formerly of 2728 Camps Creek Church Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC.
Born in Cleveland County, NC, he was the son of the late Dexter Allison and Evie Potter Allison. He retired from Duke Power Company, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Camps Creek Baptist Church. He loved bowling, barrel racing and motorcycles.
Surviving are a sister, Helen Littlejohn and husband, Jab of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Allison, four sisters, Lillie Mae Jackson, Madge Randolph, Virginia Huskey and Yvonne Ivey and three brothers, Dewey Allison, Gene Allison and Maynard Allison.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Camps Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Mike Littlejohn officiating. Interment will be in Camps Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Camps Creek Baptist Church, 2318 Camps Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020