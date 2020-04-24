|
Gaffney, S.C. - Walter Dean Allison, 72, of 124 Timber Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Melissa Elmore Allison for 31 years, son of the late Margaret Louise Allison and grandson of the late Landrum and Lillie Allen. He was raised with cousins who were like his brothers and sisters, the late Loy "Buster" Proctor, the late Shirley Proctor and Michael Todd Proctor. Dean had no children but was an influence to a host of teens and children throughout his retail management career and life. He was the first in his family to graduate from Gaffney High School. He also graduated from the U.S. Army Adjutant General School and Limestone College with a degree in Business Administration and where he was a member of the Lambda Mu Sigma fraternity.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, Private 1st Class, where he served as a personnel management specialist-state side in the Vietnam era. He was the former manager of Community Cash, Sunbeam Outlet, Badcock Furniture and Dollar General Store. He had a strong work ethic, loved everyone, especially family, church and friends and was compassionate toward those in need and animals.
He was an Eagle Scout who received the National Court of Honor, the BSA Award for Valor in saving a life in a burning building. He was an avid fisherman and member of the Gaffney Bass Masters, S.C. Bass Federation. He was a former professional drummer who played in various beach music, rock and southern gospel groups including Agnew's 5, Stone Avenue, Reflections, Iron City, Born Again and Straight from the Heart and was a former fill-in percussionist for the Asheville Symphony Orchestra.
Dean was a member of Broad River Baptist Church where he sang in the choir, served on the Senior Adult and Security Committees.
Surviving in addition to his wife are brothers-in-law, Michael Elmore of Gaffney, Philip Elmore (Bonnie) of El Paso, TX and Mike Proctor (Donna) of Gaffney and their children, Seth and Tyler; his "fur children" Barkley, Gizmo and Don, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Tom Moore and Reverend Mike Proctor officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
The family will also have a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Blacksburg Back Pack Buddy Ministry, c/o of Broad River Baptist Church, 419 W. Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family will be at the residence.
