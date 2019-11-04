|
Gaffney -- Richard Dean Crow, 84, formerly of 104 Bratton Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late James Tyra Crow and Lula Mae Pierce Crow. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was retired from Gaffney Housing Authority and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt. Mr. Crow was a member of Abingdon Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving is a daughter, Dee Evans and husband, Benje of Clinton; a brother, Michael Crow and wife, Kathy of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Jada Leopard and husband, Nelson and Tyson Evans and girlfriend, Sarah; a great-granddaughter, Kara Dean Leopard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Crow was preceded in death by two brothers, David Crow and James Crow; and two sisters, Joyce Cutshaw and Catherine Crow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC, 29325.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019