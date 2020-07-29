Gaffney, S.C. - Harold Dean Hughey, 77, of 306 8th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Joyce Butler Hughey and son of the late Tom Hughey and Willie McAbee Hughey. He retired from Cole's Welding, loved his family, gardening and his dogs, and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Gregory Scott Hughey (Sherry), of Chesnee; a daughter, Shandon Hughey of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Lauren Fowler, Kaycee Fowler, Taylor Dawson (Alec), Cassady Fowler, Alana Hughey and Matthew Hass; two great-grandchildren, Hayzlee Weese and Ivy Dawson; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Dean Hughey and a brother, Carl Hughey.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the home of Shandon Hughey, 750 Victory Trail Road, Gaffney, SC 29340. No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Temple Baptist Church, 1508 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.