Dean Ledbetter

Dean Ledbetter Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Dean Lewis Ledbetter, 57, of 112 Ballenger Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late J. L. Ledbetter and Katherine Ann Scruggs Ledbetter and stepson of Bessie Ledbetter of Gaffney. He was a 1982 graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from textiles, an avid Gaffney Indian fan, and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his stepmother are two sisters, Margaret Ann Ledbetter of Gaffney and Kathy Ledbetter of Spindale, NC; two step-sisters, Sherita Stewart in Gaffney and Tammy Dover of Clover; two step-brothers, Kenny Murray and Jimmy Dean Murray, both of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Abingdon Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Henry Guyton officiating. Interment will be in the Abingdon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at the home of Helen Ledbetter, 267 Wofford Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019
