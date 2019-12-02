Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Dean Phillips

Dean Phillips Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Harold Dean Phillips, 81, of Ryan Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 29, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Emma Jean Parker Phillips and the son of the late Corbett Phillips and Daisy Bell Sentell Phillips. He was a member of the National Guard and was retired from Carolina Freight. He was a member of Cannan Brothers Blue Grass Gospel group, enjoyed hunting and outdoors. Mr. Phillips was a member Fairview Baptist Church, where he also served as a Deacon.

Surviving is a sister, Mae Sue Phillips Gillian of Chesnee; a special friend and caregiver, Sandy Jolly; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by four brothers, Roy Lee Phillips, Willie Phillips, George Allan Phillips and Vernon Eugene Phillips; and four sisters, Nannie Rozell Smith, Amanda Henderson, Dora Bonner and Sara Smiley.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Harold Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019
