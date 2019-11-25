|
Cowpens, SC -- Garland "Cigar" Dean Rogers, 84, of 240 Love Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was first married to the late Betty Rogers and the husband of Margaret McClellan Rogers and the son of the late Harvey "Chick" Rogers and Carrie Etta Johnson Rogers. He was retired from Timken and The United States Air Force. He enjoyed golfing. Mr. Rogers was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, also surviving is a son, Mitchell Rogers (Doris) of Union; three daughters, Debbie Rogers Stich (Richard) of Wichita, KS, Bridgette Rogers Addis (Chris) of Gaffney and Brenda Rogers Cooper of Gaffney; three step-sons, Michael Shawn Ponder (Lisa) of Gaffney, Ralph Renfro (Rebecca) of Cape Coral, FL and Richard Renfro of Cape Coral, FL; a step-daughter, Penny Kinley Woods (David) of Austin, TX; two sisters, Alice Scruggs (Dicky) of Gaffney and Nancy Rogers of Lockhart; three brothers, Harvey Smith Rogers (Diane) of FL, Joe Rogers (Lynda) of Gaffney and Kenney Rogers (Dee) of KY; a sister-inlaw, JoAnne Rogers of Gaffney; eighteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Rogers Stanley; a grandson, Matthew Blake Rogers; two sisters, Martha Rogers Spencer and Kay Rogers Justice; two brothers, Wayne Rogers and George Rogers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kelia Styles, his private CNA. She has truly become part of our family, and without her we would have been lost, she has been a true "Angel" on earth. Also a thank you to Hospice Care of Spartanburg Regional Hospital System, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all that you have done for our family.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Culbertson and Reverend Walter Holcombe officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com